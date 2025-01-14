Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $4.47 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 196.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,662 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,824,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,400,000 after purchasing an additional 167,787 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,823 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,864,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,524,000 after acquiring an additional 111,281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,660,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000,000 after acquiring an additional 191,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,619,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.