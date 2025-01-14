Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $345.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

