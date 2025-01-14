Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $754,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

