Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,222 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,679,000 after buying an additional 395,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,738,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,385,000 after buying an additional 375,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,403,000 after buying an additional 113,864 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,623,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
