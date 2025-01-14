Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,222 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,679,000 after buying an additional 395,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,738,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,385,000 after buying an additional 375,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,403,000 after buying an additional 113,864 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,623,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3119 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.