Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 2,787 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUB stock opened at $105.32 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.53 and a 52-week high of $106.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.55.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.