Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,487 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,600 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,671 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.53 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

