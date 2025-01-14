Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 26,936 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $721,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $655,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,446,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

ADX opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $22.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.45%.

In other news, Director Jane Musser Nelson bought 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,059.58. The trade was a 30.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,482.44. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.