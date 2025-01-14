Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Persium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,755,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 52,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,624 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 58,126 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

