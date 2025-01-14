Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 199.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,095 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

