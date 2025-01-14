Seed Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 18,500 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust makes up 1.0% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 497,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 288,682 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,607,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

