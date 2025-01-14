Seed Wealth Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

