Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CFO Austin Aerts Sells 2,431 Shares

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $19,593.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,599.50. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Austin Aerts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Austin Aerts sold 7,179 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $52,550.28.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

SERA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. 134,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,614. The company has a market cap of $215.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 7,357.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 873,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sera Prognostics by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sera Prognostics by 100.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 321.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,093 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

Further Reading

