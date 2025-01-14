Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CFO Austin Aerts Sells 2,431 Shares

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CFO Austin Aerts sold 2,431 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $19,593.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,283,599.50. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Austin Aerts also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 11th, Austin Aerts sold 7,179 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $52,550.28.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

SERA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. 134,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,614. The company has a market cap of $215.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 7,357.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 873,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sera Prognostics by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sera Prognostics by 100.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 321.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,093 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

