ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lifted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,867,000 after acquiring an additional 226,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after acquiring an additional 502,845 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,753,828,000 after buying an additional 78,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after buying an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total transaction of $314,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,968,892.65. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,629 shares of company stock worth $20,861,626. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.2 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,012.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,065.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $925.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,157.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,045.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,071.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.