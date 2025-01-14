Sharper & Granite LLC Buys 2,205 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sharper & Granite LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2798 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

