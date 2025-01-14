Sharper & Granite LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sharper & Granite LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.53 and its 200 day moving average is $107.32. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.89 and a 1 year high of $119.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

