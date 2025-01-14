Sharper & Granite LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sharper & Granite LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after acquiring an additional 219,120 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,902,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,919,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,076.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,169,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $116.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.45. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $90.02 and a 1 year high of $126.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

