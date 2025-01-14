Sharper & Granite LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sharper & Granite LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 1.1% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,949,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,040,000 after purchasing an additional 57,834 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,358,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,777,000 after buying an additional 53,048 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,903,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,359,000 after acquiring an additional 222,398 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,765,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,323,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,078,000 after acquiring an additional 59,878 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average is $67.50.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

