Sharper & Granite LLC Sells 2,820 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Sharper & Granite LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 418.8% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3,430.3% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

