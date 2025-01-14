Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Decreased by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,779 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shell by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

