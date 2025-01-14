Shira Ridge Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.8% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after buying an additional 5,331,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,866 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,988,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,097.0% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 63,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $608.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $593.91. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $473.89 and a twelve month high of $648.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

