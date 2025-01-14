Shira Ridge Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,823,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,087,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,833,000 after purchasing an additional 352,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 149.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,582,000 after purchasing an additional 350,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $287.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $431.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $233.43 and a 52-week high of $302.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.80.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.