Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of MWE traded up GBX 2.75 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 52.75 ($0.65). 144,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,820. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.38. The firm has a market cap of £45.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,318.75 and a beta of 1.03. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12-month low of GBX 31 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 55 ($0.67).
M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile
The Company operates through three distinct divisions:
• Antenna Division
MTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art, cost-effective antenna solutions for wireless applications, supplying both military and commercial markets.
