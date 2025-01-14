Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of MWE traded up GBX 2.75 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 52.75 ($0.65). 144,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,820. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.38. The firm has a market cap of £45.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,318.75 and a beta of 1.03. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12-month low of GBX 31 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 55 ($0.67).

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd (“MTI”) is an international, specialist technology group focused on comprehensive communication and radio frequency solutions across multiple sectors and geographies, serving blue chip clients.The Company operates through three distinct divisions:• Antenna DivisionMTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art, cost-effective antenna solutions for wireless applications, supplying both military and commercial markets.

