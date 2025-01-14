Shorepath Capital Management LLC Buys 4,462 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Shorepath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 5.2% of Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $50,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 45.1% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $239.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $222.53 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

