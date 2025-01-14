Short Interest in Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY) Drops By 75.0%

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Akastor ASA Price Performance

Akastor ASA stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Akastor ASA has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

Akastor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $2.8177 per share. This is a positive change from Akastor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Akastor ASA Company Profile

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides anchor handling, towing, and supply services to offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the company offers a range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages.

