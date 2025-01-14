Short Interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Declines By 62.4%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the December 15th total of 116,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RKDA
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arcadia Biosciences
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.