Short Interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Declines By 62.4%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the December 15th total of 116,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

About Arcadia Biosciences

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. 5,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,206. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.90. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

