Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Rises By 184.3%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a growth of 184.3% from the December 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CADLF stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

