Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Rises By 184.3%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a growth of 184.3% from the December 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cadeler A/S Price Performance
Shares of CADLF stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
