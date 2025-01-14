Short Interest in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Drops By 60.5%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the December 15th total of 359,800 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

CTHR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. 8,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,801. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $4.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.44. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Further Reading

