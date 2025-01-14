Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Expands By 157.2%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 157.2% from the December 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CKHUY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. CK Hutchison has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

