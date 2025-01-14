Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Drops By 56.7%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the December 15th total of 157,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 667,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Enveric Biosciences Price Performance
Enveric Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 229,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,639. Enveric Biosciences has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.
Enveric Biosciences Company Profile
