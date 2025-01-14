Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Expands By 631.9%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 631.9% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of FORW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 169,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Forwardly has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
Forwardly Company Profile
