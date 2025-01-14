Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Expands By 631.9%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 631.9% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Forwardly Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FORW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 169,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Forwardly has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Get Forwardly alerts:

Forwardly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.