Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Grows By 720.0%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GOODN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.69. 5,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,118. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

