Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rises By 128.5%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 128.5% from the December 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Iberdrola Stock Up 0.5 %

Iberdrola stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.29. 139,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,170. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBDRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

Featured Articles

