Short Interest in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Declines By 84.1%

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the December 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.04. 2,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $30.71.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF alerts:

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.