Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Declines By 91.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the December 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,916. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.42. The company has a market capitalization of $218.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $217,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

