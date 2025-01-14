Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Declines By 91.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the December 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,916. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.42. The company has a market capitalization of $218.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $217,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

