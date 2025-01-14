Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Declines By 91.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the December 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,916. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.42. The company has a market capitalization of $218.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
