Short Interest in Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Declines By 56.8%

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the December 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Metallis Resources Stock Down 7.0 %

OTCMKTS MTLFF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Metallis Resources has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

Get Metallis Resources alerts:

About Metallis Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.