Short Interest in Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Declines By 56.8%

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the December 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Metallis Resources Stock Down 7.0 %
OTCMKTS MTLFF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Metallis Resources has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.
About Metallis Resources
