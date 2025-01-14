Short Interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Rises By 326.8%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 326.8% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HOLOW traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 144,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,031. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. MicroCloud Hologram has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.64.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

About MicroCloud Hologram

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.