Short Interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Rises By 326.8%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 326.8% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MicroCloud Hologram Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:HOLOW traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 144,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,031. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. MicroCloud Hologram has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.64.
About MicroCloud Hologram
