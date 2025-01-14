Short Interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Rises By 139.6%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 646,200 shares, an increase of 139.6% from the December 15th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Petros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 804,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,349. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.85. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.27.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.