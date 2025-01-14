Short Interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Rises By 139.6%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 646,200 shares, an increase of 139.6% from the December 15th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Petros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 804,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,349. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.85. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.27.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Petros Pharmaceuticals
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.