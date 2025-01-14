Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Decreases By 98.6%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the December 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Up 2.7 %

PEMIF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.38.

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Pure Energy Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 152.74%.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.