Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Rises By 107.4%

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the December 15th total of 583,500 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter worth $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 578.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 46,732 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRTS shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 2.8 %

SRTS traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 139,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,096. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.21. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $9.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

