Short Interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Drops By 67.1%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the December 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Soligenix stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 4.69% of Soligenix at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Stock Down 16.9 %

NASDAQ:SNGX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,427,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,623. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.77.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

