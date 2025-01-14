Short Interest in Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Drops By 54.1%

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the December 15th total of 474,300 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 666,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunshine Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Sunshine Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma Price Performance

SBFM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. 42,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,505. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.32. Sunshine Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $571.20.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by ($9.94). Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter.

About Sunshine Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunshine Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunshine Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.