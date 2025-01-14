Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Expands By 172.9%

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2025

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDYGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 172.9% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Toto Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TOTDY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 65,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,955. Toto has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

About Toto

(Get Free Report)

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.