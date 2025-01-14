Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Expands By 172.9%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 172.9% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Toto Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TOTDY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 65,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,955. Toto has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

