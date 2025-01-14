Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Rises By 352.2%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 352.2% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TV Asahi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TVAHF traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 144. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

