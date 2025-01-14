Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Rises By 352.2%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 352.2% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
TV Asahi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TVAHF traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 144. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $15.07.
About TV Asahi
