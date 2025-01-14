Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Drops By 33.7%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the December 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Urban One Price Performance
Urban One stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.04. Urban One has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.10.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $110.39 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Urban One
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.