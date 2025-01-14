Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Drops By 33.7%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the December 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Urban One Price Performance

Urban One stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.04. Urban One has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $110.39 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO David M. Kantor sold 350,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899.78. This trade represents a 97.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,642 shares in the company, valued at $236,086.94. This represents a 31.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 509,210 shares of company stock worth $510,355. Corporate insiders own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

