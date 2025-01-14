Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Decreases By 58.5%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the December 15th total of 532,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,845,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 116,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VGIT stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

