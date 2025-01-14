Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Rises By 672.4%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 672.4% from the December 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Victory Square Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 169,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Victory Square Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

