Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Rises By 672.4%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 672.4% from the December 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Victory Square Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Victory Square Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 169,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Victory Square Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.10.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
