Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Declines By 99.8%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WH Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. WH Group has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $17.30.
About WH Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WH Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.