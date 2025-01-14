Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Declines By 99.8%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WH Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. WH Group has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

