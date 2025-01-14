Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Sells 971 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

