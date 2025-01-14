Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 272,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 53,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $287.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $233.43 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.80.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

