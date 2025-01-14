Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 20,508 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

IBIT stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

